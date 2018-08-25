MWR held a Craft Fair event at the Windjammer Ballroom in Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2018 13:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53553
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105969324.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 180829-N-KU391-001, by PO2 Joshua Petrosino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
