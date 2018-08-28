Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, and Soldiers from the Singapore Armed Forces held the opening ceremony for Exercise Valiant Mark 2018, August 27th, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif. This exercise allows the U.S. and Singapore to work side-by-side, and strengthen relations between allies.



Also in the news,

U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron conducted hand line drills, August 27th, at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Cali. The training simulates fire disasters and how to properly respond to them.



Also in the Corps,

We have to give our farewells to the beloved Marine mascot Chesty XIV who retired August 24th, at the Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. He faithfully served the Corps for five years, and passed his responsibilities onto the newest member Chesty XV. Chesty XV recently graduated from recruit training and is ready to go!



