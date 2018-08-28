(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    (For Radio) Training to Save Lives | 3rd Medical Bn. participates in NMAP training

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.28.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    3rd Medical Battalion takes part in Navy Medicine Augmentation Program pre-deployment training at Medical Simulation Training Center South, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 25, 2018. Medical personnel with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, worked with medical augments to prepare Role II medical facilities. Role II facilities provide a place for injured service members to be received while providing enhanced capabilities such as ultrasound, X-ray and surgery. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2018
    Date Posted: 08.28.2018 05:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53530
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105962185.mp3
    Length: 00:01:25
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (For Radio) Training to Save Lives | 3rd Medical Bn. participates in NMAP training, by Cpl Joshua Pinkney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

