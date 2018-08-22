(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Super Galaxy tests AE Capabilities

    Super Galaxy tests AE Capabilities

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Amy Younger 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 60th Medical Group offload simulated patients from a
    C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft during exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2018 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018. The exercise evaluated the Super Galaxy's ability to be used as an aeromedical evacuation vessel. Exercise UC18 is U.S. Transportation Command's annual patient movement field training exercise.

