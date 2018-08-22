U.S. Airmen from the 60th Medical Group offload simulated patients from a
C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft during exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2018 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018. The exercise evaluated the Super Galaxy's ability to be used as an aeromedical evacuation vessel. Exercise UC18 is U.S. Transportation Command's annual patient movement field training exercise.
|08.22.2018
|08.27.2018 15:26
|Newscasts
|53523
|1808/DOD_105960705.mp3
|00:01:08
|A1C Amy Younger
|2018
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Super Galaxy tests AE Capabilities, by A1C Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
