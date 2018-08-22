Super Galaxy tests AE Capabilities

U.S. Airmen from the 60th Medical Group offload simulated patients from a

C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft during exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2018 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018. The exercise evaluated the Super Galaxy's ability to be used as an aeromedical evacuation vessel. Exercise UC18 is U.S. Transportation Command's annual patient movement field training exercise.