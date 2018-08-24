The Pillars Podcast 45 w Col Sutherland - Final

Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, and Tech. Sgt. Johanna Ackerberg, Mental Health Technician, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with Col. Patrick Sutherland, their wing's vice commander. Previous podcast topics include: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.