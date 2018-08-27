(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 27 August 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: General Timothy Ray takes command of Air Force Global Strike Command. Also, Air Forces Cyber, or AFCYBER, joins Air Combat Command to help give U.S. forces a distinct advantage over our adversaries.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 27 August 2018 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    AFGSC
    AFRN
    AFCYBER

