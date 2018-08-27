(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines from various units across the states will perform, educate, and participate in activities during Marine Week 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 5th through the 10th. Everyone is welcome to participate in the activities, and enjoy the festivities throughout the week. So, come on down to get to know us!

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines with the I Marine Expeditionary Force will participate in Los Angeles Fleet Week 2018 from Aug. 31st to Sept. 3rd. They will interact with the communities and take part in the festivities, along with the Navy.

    Also in the news,
    For sixty years Senator John McCain faithfully served our country, and on August 25th he passed away. The Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert Neller, had this to say, "We have lost a great leader of our Nation. Sen. McCain, thank you for your commitment, drive and relentless pursuit to make our military better. We have the watch and will drive on to protect the Nation. To the McCain family, our sympathies and your Marines are here for you.”

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

