Today's stories: The Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Airfield Pavement Evaluation Team from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida received the General Mark A. Welsh III One Air Force Award for mission success. Also, a U.S. Department of Agriculture team developed a system for catching birds to prevent damage to aircraft at the busiest aerial port in U.S. Air Forces Central Command.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2018 12:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53515
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105959902.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 27 August 2018 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT