    Air Force Radio News 27 August 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s Airfield Pavement Evaluation Team from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida received the General Mark A. Welsh III One Air Force Award for mission success. Also, a U.S. Department of Agriculture team developed a system for catching birds to prevent damage to aircraft at the busiest aerial port in U.S. Air Forces Central Command.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 27 August 2018 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

