    Ice Cold Savings

    Ice Cold Savings

    JAPAN

    07.27.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Daniel Fernandez 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Tallan, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, cryogenic production operator at Kadena Air Base, Japan, shares his perspective on the importance and financial impact Kadena’s cryogenic facility has on the Pacific region, July 27, 2018. Cryogenic technicians work with sub-zero temperatures to convert oxygen and nitrogen into liquids, which can be used by units across the Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Daniel Fernandez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2018
    Date Posted: 08.27.2018 03:45
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Kadena
    oxygen
    Cryogenics
    nitrogen
    18 LRS

    • LEAVE A COMMENT