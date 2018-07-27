Ice Cold Savings

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Tallan, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, cryogenic production operator at Kadena Air Base, Japan, shares his perspective on the importance and financial impact Kadena’s cryogenic facility has on the Pacific region, July 27, 2018. Cryogenic technicians work with sub-zero temperatures to convert oxygen and nitrogen into liquids, which can be used by units across the Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Daniel Fernandez)