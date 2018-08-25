Date Taken: 08.24.2018 Date Posted: 08.24.2018 16:41 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 53508 Filename: 1808/DOD_105955953.mp3 Length: 00:03:02 Track # 1 Year 2018 Genre Unknown Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - Weekly Recap - August 25, 2018, by Mark Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.