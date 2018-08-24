(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducted field testing of a new Free Space Optics system at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, August 21st. This new FSO is an optical communication system that transfers data on a highly secured and nearly undetectable infrared laser, separate from the radio frequency spectrum. The new FSO allows for higher data rates compared to the current systems used in the Corps, allowing more users on a single network, with larger files, imagery and information to be transmitted in support of combat operations.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment conducted combined arms training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, August 20th. During the training, Marines practiced infantry assault, supported by 60mm mortars and machine gun teams.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1814,
    Marines from Marine Barracks Washington fought in the Battle of Bladensburg for the defense of the nation's capital during the War of 1812.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

