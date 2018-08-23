Today's story: Integrating reconnaissance aircraft in training, like the RQ-4 Global Hawk, is a key part of executing the Air Force's Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance or ISR mission.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2018 12:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53490
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105950850.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, Air Force Radio News 23 August 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
