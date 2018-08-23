(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 23 August 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 23 August 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Integrating reconnaissance aircraft in training, like the RQ-4 Global Hawk, is a key part of executing the Air Force's Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance or ISR mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2018
    Date Posted: 08.23.2018 12:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53490
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105950850.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 23 August 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Global Hawk
    Alaska
    reconnaissance
    Red Flag
    ISR
    RQ-4
    exercise
    AFRN
    12th RS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT