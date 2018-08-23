(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, visited Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command, August 20th, while deployed in Guatemala. Special Purpose MAGTF - Southern Command is currently conducting security cooperation training and engineering projects alongside partner nations in Central and South America, maintaining a flexible and responsive force that can rapidly conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the region if needed.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, recently conducted military free-fall training at a drop zone in Parker, Arizona. The training is part of Exercise Desert Canopy and improves the Marines' execution of free fall-insertions in the most complex environments.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1798,
    The first Headquarters of the Marine Corps was established in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2018
    Date Posted: 08.23.2018 11:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53487
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105950616.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    USMC
    Parker
    Commandant
    3rd Marine Division
    CMC
    Guatemala
    Philadelphia
    DMA
    South America
    Defense Media Activity
    Sailors
    Humanitarian
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Arizona
    U.S. Navy
    Training
    3rd Reconnaissance Battalion
    SMMC
    Central America
    3rd Recon BN
    HQMC
    Marine Corps History
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green
    SPMAGTF-SC
    Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force - Southern Command
    Gen. Robert Neller
    DMAMAMM
    1798
    Military Free Fall Training
    Exercise Desert Canopy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT