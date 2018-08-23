Marine Minute

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, visited Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command, August 20th, while deployed in Guatemala. Special Purpose MAGTF - Southern Command is currently conducting security cooperation training and engineering projects alongside partner nations in Central and South America, maintaining a flexible and responsive force that can rapidly conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the region if needed.



Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, recently conducted military free-fall training at a drop zone in Parker, Arizona. The training is part of Exercise Desert Canopy and improves the Marines' execution of free fall-insertions in the most complex environments.



The first Headquarters of the Marine Corps was established in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



