Marine Minute

Maj. Gen. David Bellon relinquished duties as the commander of Marine Corps Forces South, to Maj. Gen. Michael Fahey III, during a change of command ceremony in Doral, Florida, August 21st. Marines and sailors of MARFORSOUTH have, in recent years, taken steps to create a multinational maritime task force comprised of regional partners in order to respond to natural disasters and humanitarian crisis .



Also in the Corps,

Marines and Navy Corpsmen with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing conducted an emergency response exercise, August 16th, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. These types of exercises improve operating procedures while validating the effectiveness of MCAS Miramar's emergency services.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1942,

The 4th Marine Aircraft Wing was commissioned in Ewa, Hawaii. As World War II progressed, 4th MAW pilots refined fighter bombing and low-altitude flying techniques that helped pave the way for today's Marine Air Ground Task Force concept.



