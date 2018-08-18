MWR held a Cable Beach 10K run for residents living and stationed on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2018 13:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53481
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105948012.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 180822-N-CD453-001, by SN Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT