Today's story: In a White House ceremony Wednesday, Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman, an Air Force Special Tactics Combat Controller was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism during the Battle of Takur Ghar, Afghanistan, in March of 2002.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2018 11:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53476
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105947524.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Air Force Radio News 22 August 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT