    Air Force Radio News 22 August 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: In a White House ceremony Wednesday, Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman, an Air Force Special Tactics Combat Controller was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism during the Battle of Takur Ghar, Afghanistan, in March of 2002.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 22 August 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal of Honor
    John A. Chapman
    combat controller
    special tactics
    heroism
    Afghanistan
    AFRN
    Takur Ghar

