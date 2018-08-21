This is your DoD News Daily Brief for August 21, 2018.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2018 15:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53473
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105944215.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Unknown
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|13
This work, DoD News Daily - August 21, 2018, by Mark Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT