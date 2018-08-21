(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing recently participated in exercise Summer Fury 2018 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona. Summer Fury is designed to increase the functionality and effectiveness of the 3rd MAW within the Marine Air-Ground Task Force.

    Over in Europe,
    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 18.1, alongside British Royal Marines and Norwegian soldiers, recently participated in a multinational law enforcement exercise in Vaernes Garnison in Norway. During the training, service members learned how to properly set up and execute military checkpoints.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked aboard U.S. Navy vessels of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group, August 15th in Okinawa, Japan, for a scheduled patrol of the Indo-Pacific region. The 31st MEU is the Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU providing a flexible force ready to perform a wide-range of military operations.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2018
    Date Posted: 08.21.2018 13:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53472
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105943749.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Law Enforcement
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Marine Air Ground Task Force
    USMC
    31st MEU
    Europe
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    DMA
    Norway
    3rd MAW
    Defense Media Activity
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Exercise
    Arizona
    U.S. Navy
    Readiness
    Training
    MAGTF
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    British Royal Marines
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    Indo-Pacific
    Vaernes Garnison
    Wasp Amphibious Ready Group
    MRFE
    DMAMAMM
    Summer Fury
    Marine Rotational Force-Europe 18.1

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT