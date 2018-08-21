Marine Minute

Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing recently participated in exercise Summer Fury 2018 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona. Summer Fury is designed to increase the functionality and effectiveness of the 3rd MAW within the Marine Air-Ground Task Force.



Over in Europe,

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 18.1, alongside British Royal Marines and Norwegian soldiers, recently participated in a multinational law enforcement exercise in Vaernes Garnison in Norway. During the training, service members learned how to properly set up and execute military checkpoints.



Also in the Corps,

Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked aboard U.S. Navy vessels of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group, August 15th in Okinawa, Japan, for a scheduled patrol of the Indo-Pacific region. The 31st MEU is the Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU providing a flexible force ready to perform a wide-range of military operations.



