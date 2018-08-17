(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 1st Marine Division recently participated in Summer Fire Exercise 2018 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. The exercise enhanced the Marine's ability to plan and deliver fire-support coordination, counter-fires, and regimental-level command and control.

    Over in Europe,
    Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 18.1 recently participated in Exercise Platinum Lion at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria. Platinum Lion is an annual mulitinational exercise that promotes regional stability and builds enduring relationships with partner nations.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Marine Forces Reserve, along with other U.S. service members, are currently participating in Tropic Care Maui County 2018 across the state of Hawaii. Tropic Care is a joint-service innovative readiness training mission that provides medical, dental, and vision services to locals at no cost, while also providing medical troops and support personnel “hands-on” readiness training to prepare them for future deployments.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2018
    Date Posted: 08.17.2018 11:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53434
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105933772.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    Camp Pendleton
    Romania
    Serbia
    Multinational
    USMC
    Bulgaria
    Europe
    Novo Selo Training Area
    MARFORRES
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    1st Marine Division
    Hawaii
    California
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Exercise
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Navy
    Readiness
    Training
    Dental
    1st MARDIV
    Marine Corps Base
    Marine Forces Reserve
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    Platinum Lion
    DMAMAMM
    BSRF 18.1
    Black Sea Rotational Force 18.1
    Tropic Care Maui County 2018
    Summer Fire 2018

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT