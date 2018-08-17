Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 1st Marine Division recently participated in Summer Fire Exercise 2018 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. The exercise enhanced the Marine's ability to plan and deliver fire-support coordination, counter-fires, and regimental-level command and control.



Over in Europe,

Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 18.1 recently participated in Exercise Platinum Lion at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria. Platinum Lion is an annual mulitinational exercise that promotes regional stability and builds enduring relationships with partner nations.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Marine Forces Reserve, along with other U.S. service members, are currently participating in Tropic Care Maui County 2018 across the state of Hawaii. Tropic Care is a joint-service innovative readiness training mission that provides medical, dental, and vision services to locals at no cost, while also providing medical troops and support personnel “hands-on” readiness training to prepare them for future deployments.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.