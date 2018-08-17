(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 17 August 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 17 August 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Airmen at Hill Air Force Base, Utah tested the F-35A Lightning II during a strafing exercise. Also, our latest episode of BLUE, Life Cycle of an Airmen takes you through an Airman's career from recruitment to retirement.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2018
    Date Posted: 08.17.2018 10:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53431
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105933706.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 17 August 2018 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    ACC
    BLUE
    F-35A
    F-35A Lightning II
    AFRN
    Life Cycle of an Airman
    Strafing Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT