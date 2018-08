Marine Minute

U.S. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE, JAMES MATTIS, RELEASED A MEMO THEMED "DISCIPLINE AND LETHALITY", TO THE ARMED FORCES AUGUST 13TH. IN THE MEMO, SECRETARY MATTIS HIGHLIGHTED SOME MAJOR SUBJECTS REGARDING THE NATIONAL DEFENSE STRATEGY, STATING: "WE ARE THE MOST POWERFUL MILITARY IN THE WORLD. WE MUST HAVE BETTER INDIVIDUAL AND UNIT DISCIPLINE THAN OUR ENEMIES ... THE DISCIPLINE OF TODAY INCLUDES VIGILANT OPERATIONAL SECURITY, PROTECTION OF ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT, AND RESPONSIBLE SOCIAL MEDIA ACTIVITY. WE MUST DEMONSTRATE RESPECT FOR ALL SERVICE MEMBERS, BUILD TRUST, AND REMOVE THE CANCER OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT FROM OUR RANKS. WE HAVE NO GOD-GIVEN RIGHT TO VICTORY. DISCIPLINE IS A COMPETITIVE EDGE WE MUST SEEK AND MAINTAIN EACH DAY IF WE ARE TO KEEP AMERICA SAFE FROM ITS ENEMIES. AS GENERAL WASHINGTON LEARNED FIRST-HAND, DISCIPLINE WILL MAKE US STRONGER AND MORE LETHAL. THEREFORE, LET NOTHING PREVENT US FROM BECOMING THE MOST DISCIPLINED FORCE THIS WORLD HAS EVER KNOWN."



