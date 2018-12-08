180815-N-KU391-001

MWR Liberty held a Sidewalk Chalk event inviting unaccompanied servicemembers stationed in Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to draw on the concrete in front of the Marine Hill Liberty Center using chalk and creativity.

