MWR Liberty held a Sidewalk Chalk event inviting unaccompanied servicemembers stationed in Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to draw on the concrete in front of the Marine Hill Liberty Center using chalk and creativity.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2018 15:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53400
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105926817.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 180815-N-KU391-001, by PO2 Joshua Petrosino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT