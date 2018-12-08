(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    180815-N-KU391-001

    180815-N-KU391-001

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    08.12.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Petrosino 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    MWR Liberty held a Sidewalk Chalk event inviting unaccompanied servicemembers stationed in Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to draw on the concrete in front of the Marine Hill Liberty Center using chalk and creativity.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2018
    Date Posted: 08.15.2018 15:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53400
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105926817.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180815-N-KU391-001, by PO2 Joshua Petrosino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #RADIOGTMO

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT