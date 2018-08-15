20180815

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, recently participated in Mountain Training Exercise 4-18 at the Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California. During the 24-day exercise, Marines took advantage of MWTC Bridgeport's mountainous environment and high altitudes to conduct a unique training experience. 3/5 Marines also completed their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Exercise here, which evaluated their ability to conduct their core mission-essential tasks before attaching to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit for an upcoming deployment at sea.



This week in Marine Corps history in 1965 during the Vietnam War,

Operation Starlite was launched in South Vietnam, and involved over 5,000 U.S. Marines. It was the first major offensive regimental-size action conducted by a purely U.S. military unit during the war.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil