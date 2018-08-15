(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    20180815

    20180815

    UNITED STATES

    04.18.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, recently participated in Mountain Training Exercise 4-18 at the Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California. During the 24-day exercise, Marines took advantage of MWTC Bridgeport's mountainous environment and high altitudes to conduct a unique training experience. 3/5 Marines also completed their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Exercise here, which evaluated their ability to conduct their core mission-essential tasks before attaching to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit for an upcoming deployment at sea.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1965 during the Vietnam War,
    Operation Starlite was launched in South Vietnam, and involved over 5,000 U.S. Marines. It was the first major offensive regimental-size action conducted by a purely U.S. military unit during the war.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; and remember to stay safe on the roads.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2018
    Date Posted: 08.15.2018 15:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53397
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105926457.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20180815, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Safety
    USMC
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Vietnam War
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    1st Marine Division
    California
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Bridgeport
    Deployment
    Operation Starlite
    Mountain Warfare Training Center
    MWTC
    Marine Corps History
    3/5 Marines
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    MCCRE
    Marine Corps Combat Readiness Exercise
    DMAMAMM
    Mountain Training Exercise 4-18

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT