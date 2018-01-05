Date Taken: 05.01.2018 Date Posted: 08.15.2018 10:29 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 53391 Filename: 1808/DOD_105925671.mp3 Length: 00:16:57 Year 2018 Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, B-17F Memphis Belle Markings Interview, by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.