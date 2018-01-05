This audio includes an interview with Jeff Duford-Curator National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2018 10:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53391
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105925671.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:57
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-17F Memphis Belle Markings Interview, by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT