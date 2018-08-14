Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, alongside Indonesian Marines, are currently participating in the Korps Marinir Platoon Exchange 2018 program, at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, and in Indonesia. The joint-training program involves each country sending its Marines to live and train at one of the other country's military bases, enhancing their ability to respond to regional crisis together.



Also in the Corps,

U.S. Marines and sailors with the III Marine Expeditionary Force, along with members of the Malaysian armed services, kicked off the 24th iteration of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2018, in Malaysia, August 10th. The month-long CARAT exercise focuses on the full spectrum of the joint naval capabilities of the partner nations.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1945,

U.S. President Harry Truman announced the unconditional surrender of the Japanese during World War II, effectively ending the fighting in the Pacific and bringing an end to the war.



