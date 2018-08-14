Today's stories: The Air Force awarded a hypersonic weapon contract to Lockheed Martin Missiles & Fire Control. Also, the latest episode of BLUE, Life Cycle of an Airman, is on YouTube.
This work, Air Force Radio News 14 August 18 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
