    Air Force Radio News 14 August 18 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Air Force awarded a hypersonic weapon contract to Lockheed Martin Missiles & Fire Control. Also, the latest episode of BLUE, Life Cycle of an Airman, is on YouTube.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2018
    Date Posted: 08.14.2018 11:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: US
    TAGS

    Lockheed MArtin
    BLUE
    AFRN
    Hypersonic Weapons
    Weapon Prototype
    Life Cycle of an Airman

