Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, along with members of the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, recently participated in Artillery Relocation Training Program 18-2 in Hokkaido, Japan. The program is a routine joint-training exercise that allows 3rd Marine Division to conduct live-fire training in Japan, while improving joint-mission capabilities and readiness. This iteration of the program also offered a unique opportunity for the local Japanese nationals to view the training firsthand.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with the Second Marine Aircraft Wing and Marine Attack Squadron 542 recently returned home to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, after their seven-month deployments at sea and to Europe.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1918,

Opha Mae Johnson became the first woman to enlist in the Marine Corps, opening the door for women Marines through the decades that followed.



