(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, along with members of the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, recently participated in Artillery Relocation Training Program 18-2 in Hokkaido, Japan. The program is a routine joint-training exercise that allows 3rd Marine Division to conduct live-fire training in Japan, while improving joint-mission capabilities and readiness. This iteration of the program also offered a unique opportunity for the local Japanese nationals to view the training firsthand.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with the Second Marine Aircraft Wing and Marine Attack Squadron 542 recently returned home to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, after their seven-month deployments at sea and to Europe.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1918,
    Opha Mae Johnson became the first woman to enlist in the Marine Corps, opening the door for women Marines through the decades that followed.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2018
    Date Posted: 08.13.2018 14:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53365
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105918799.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Japan
    USMC
    3rd Marine Division
    2nd MAW
    Joint Training
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    DMA
    Hokkaido
    Defense Media Activity
    JGSDF
    Women Marines
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Deployment
    Marine Attack Squadron 542
    Japanese Ground Self Defense Force
    ARTP
    Marine Corps History
    Marines.mil
    VMA 542
    Marine Minute
    3/12 Marines
    Opha Mae Johnson
    DMAMAMM
    Through The Decades
    Artillery Relocation Training Program 18-2
    100 Years Women Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT