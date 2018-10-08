Representatives From The US Naval Hospital came to the AFN studios to talk about National Immunization Awareness Month. Taj Johnson, a Health Promotion Specialist, explains what they do for service members throughout the month.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2018 20:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53299
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105910906.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 180810 - Radio Newscast, by Cpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT