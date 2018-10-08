(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    180810 - Radio Newscast

    JAPAN

    08.10.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Representatives From The US Naval Hospital came to the AFN studios to talk about National Immunization Awareness Month. Taj Johnson, a Health Promotion Specialist, explains what they do for service members throughout the month.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180810 - Radio Newscast, by Cpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

