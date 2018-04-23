(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sea Condition Spot April 23 2018

    JAPAN

    04.23.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clay Whaley 

    AFN Okinawa

    Radio spot/commercial about sea conditions around Okinawa and where to find the latest sea condition. Produced by MC2 Clay Whaley.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Condition Spot April 23 2018, by PO2 Clay Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

