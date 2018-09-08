Air Force Radio News 09 August 18 A

Today's stories: U.S. Airmen and Japan Self-Defense Fighters participate in a joint live fire training at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Also, the Air Force needs pilots for the new KC-46 squadrons at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.
