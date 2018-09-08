Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines from 3rd Transport Support Battalion, worked alongside civilian volunteers, and members of the American Red Cross to simulate realistic evacuation drills August 6-7, at Kadena Air Base and Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. Marines were able to conduct a non-combatant evacuation, where they gained the training, knowledge, and skills to be prepared in case of a small-scale evacuation.



Also in the news,

The Marine Corps Police Department recently purchased an active-shooter simulator aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia. The simulator was purchased to prepare Marines for an active shooter incident on base. The Marines conducted training on the simulator August 8, where they received realistic scenario-based situations to hone their decision-making skills in intense situations.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; remember to stay hydrated Marines, we need you in the fight!