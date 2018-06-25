Thanks to the efforts of the Incirlik Air Base Community Center, airmen are learning new skills such as painting, dancing, and musical instruments. Staff Sergeant Sarah Brice talks with Staff Sergeant Alex Andrews about the many classes the center offers
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2018 06:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Hometown:
|LUBBOCK, TX, US
This work, Incirlik Community Center Teaches You New Skills, by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
