    Incirlik Community Center Teaches You New Skills

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    06.25.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    AFN Incirlik

    Thanks to the efforts of the Incirlik Air Base Community Center, airmen are learning new skills such as painting, dancing, and musical instruments. Staff Sergeant Sarah Brice talks with Staff Sergeant Alex Andrews about the many classes the center offers

    Date Taken: 06.25.2018
    Date Posted: 08.09.2018 06:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Community Center Teaches You New Skills, by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik Air Base
    39 FSS

