    Titan EO puts the U in Equal Opportunity

    Titan EO puts the U in Equal Opportunity

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    06.21.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    AFN Incirlik

    As airmen in the United States Air Force, we thrive off of the diversity of our wingmen around us. Airman First Class Alexis Stanley sat down with the 39th Air Base Wing Equal Opportunity Office to discuss some of the services EO offers to Team Titan.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2018
    Date Posted: 08.09.2018 06:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53271
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105907398.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Equal Opportunity
    EO
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing

