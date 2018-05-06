(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Incirlik IG Ensures Mission Success

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    06.05.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    AFN Incirlik

    When issues arise, the 39th Air Base Wing Inspector General office solves them. Staff Sergeant Chandler Baker sat down with Major Corneilius Godbee, the director of complaint resolution, to discuss what issues can be reported to IG.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik IG Ensures Mission Success, by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

