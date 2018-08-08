Just because the base is locked down, doesn't mean that you can't help your community. Staff Sergeant Chandler Baker tells us more about how Incirlik Airmen can volunteer with the USO during an interview with Lisa Wease, the USO Incirlik director.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2018 06:08
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
This work, USO Presents Unique Volunteer Opportunities to Incirlik Airmen, by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS
