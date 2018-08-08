(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USO Presents Unique Volunteer Opportunities to Incirlik Airmen

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.08.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    AFN Incirlik

    Just because the base is locked down, doesn't mean that you can't help your community. Staff Sergeant Chandler Baker tells us more about how Incirlik Airmen can volunteer with the USO during an interview with Lisa Wease, the USO Incirlik director.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Presents Unique Volunteer Opportunities to Incirlik Airmen, by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

