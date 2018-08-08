Radio News: Combined Multinational Field Training Exercise, Noble Partner 18

U.S., German, Ukrainian and Georgian conduct combined field training exercise as part of Noble Partner 18. Noble Partner 2018 is a Georgian Armed Forces and U.S. Army Europe-led exercise in its forth iteration. The exercise is intended to support and enhance Georgian, participating nations, regional partners and U.S. readiness and interoperability during a multinational training operation. Noble Partner 2018 will be conducted at Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas in Georgia Aug. 1-15. (Video by Spc. Arrian Matos, DMA EURAF)
