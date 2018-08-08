Marine Minute

Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force are currently conducting Mission Rehearsal Exercise training August 6-12, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C. This pre-deployment training is for the upcoming NATO-led exercise, Trident Juncture 2018 in Norway. It allows Marines the opportunity to prepare staff planning processes, communication procedures, command relationships, and refine deployment details for participating units.



The Marine Corps is celebrating 10 years since the UH-1Y Venom achieved initial operational capability. This aircraft is an upgrade to the UH-1N Huey, allowing Marines to assist in the case of natural disasters and rapidly and effectively deploy in combat situations.



This week in Marine Corps history in 1942,

The 1st Marine Division executed amphibious landings on Guadalcanal and Tulagi in the Solomon Islands, marking the first major American offensive in the Pacific campaign of World War II.



