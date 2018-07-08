Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, and 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, and other mentionable Marines are currently conducting exercise Northern Strike 2018. The National Guard Bureau-sponsored this exercise to give Marines and service members from multiple branches, states and coalition countries realistic training on combined ground and air combat operations in an adaptable environment.



Also in the news,

Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit returned home August 5, at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Marines and sailors aboard the U.S. Navy Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group came back from a six-month deployment at sea to the U.S. Central, Africa and European Command areas of operations. Welcome home Marines!



On this day in Marine Corps history,

Staff Sergeant Barbara Barnwell became the first woman in the Marine Corps to receive the Navy and Marine Corps Medal in 1952 at Camp Lejeune, N.C. She earned this by risking her life to save an unknown Marine who was drowning.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.