    Pacific Pulse: August 6, 2018

    JAPAN

    08.06.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    On this Pacific Pulse Vice President Mike Pence and service members attended an honorable carry ceremony in Hawaii, Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's Maritime Raid Force conducted Helocast Training, and Exercise RIMPAC comes to and end.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2018
    Date Posted: 08.07.2018 02:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Helocast
    31st MEU
    VPOTUS
    Mike Pence
    RIMPAC
    Rim of the Pacific
    Maritime Raid Force
    MRF
    Chiliean Navy

