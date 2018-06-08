(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    180806 - Radio Newscast

    180806 - Radio Newscast

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.06.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Garrison Russell 

    AFN Okinawa

    Recently, Marines with Tactical Readiness and Training Platoon or T-R-T, Marine Logistics Group Headquarters, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducted an exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center in Okinawa. The Marines practiced attacks on known enemy positions using Special Effects Small Arms Marking System rounds to maintain tactical proficiency within a combat environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2018
    Date Posted: 08.07.2018 21:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53193
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105898479.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180806 - Radio Newscast, by LCpl Garrison Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marines
    3rd MLG
    JWTC
    AFN Okinawa
    TRT Platoon

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT