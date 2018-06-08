Today's story: NASA selects 9 astronauts to fly on American-made, commercial spacecraft to and from the International Space Station.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2018 13:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53185
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105896566.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 06 August 18 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT