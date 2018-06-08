Marine Minute

Marine Minute



Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, competed in the 4th Marine Division Annual Rifle Squad Competition August 3, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska. This competition allows Marines to endure real-life scenarios with a 14-man infantry squad throughout an extensive field and live-fire evolution.



Marines part of 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment made history after their victory in Southeast Asia, 1965-1966. They successfully completed Operation JACKSTAY, where the Marines launched from USS Princeton in the South China Sea, and once they landed off the coast of the Republic of South Vietnam they began their defensive attack. At the end of their mission, the Marines were able to walk away with enemy supplies and materials, and didn't sustain heavy casualties.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil