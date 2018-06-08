(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, competed in the 4th Marine Division Annual Rifle Squad Competition August 3, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska. This competition allows Marines to endure real-life scenarios with a 14-man infantry squad throughout an extensive field and live-fire evolution.

    On this day in Marine Corps history,
    Marines part of 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment made history after their victory in Southeast Asia, 1965-1966. They successfully completed Operation JACKSTAY, where the Marines launched from USS Princeton in the South China Sea, and once they landed off the coast of the Republic of South Vietnam they began their defensive attack. At the end of their mission, the Marines were able to walk away with enemy supplies and materials, and didn't sustain heavy casualties.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; remember to not text and drive, we need you in the fight!

    Date Taken: 08.06.2018
    Date Posted: 08.06.2018 11:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53184
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105895575.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
