(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: July 20

    Pacific Pulse: July 20

    JAPAN

    07.18.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Maxwell Gargas 

    Media Center - Japan

    A repatriation ceremony is held is South Korea and Exercise Rim of the Pacific continues.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2018
    Date Posted: 08.06.2018 02:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53175
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105894327.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: July 20, by LCpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Repatriation
    RIMPAC
    Rim of the Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT