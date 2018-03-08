Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines with the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Shooting Team competed in the Infantry Trophy Match August 2, at Rodriguez Range during the 2018 Civilian Marksmanship Program National Matches. In 1903, President Roosevelt and congress established the National Trophy Rifle Matches, which are an annual sporting festival that Marines still participate in to this day.



In the Pacific,

U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conducted charge employment training July 31 through Aug. 2, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. The Marines used a remote Operator Control Unit to maneuver the platforms from afar. They trained with the Mark II Talon Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) robot and the iRobot 310 Small Unmanned Ground Vehicle to become more confident in safely neutralizing improvised explosive devices using robotic platforms.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil