    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps Base Quantico Brass Band Quintet performed during the 2018 Hamina Tattoo August 1, at a Garden Party for the locals of Hamina, Finland. This international military music festival show cased in total one-thousand performers from eight nations at the event. They celebrated military history and music from around the world. The Marine Corps Base Quantico Brass Band Quintet will continue to perform around various locations in Finland.

    Also in the news,
    The Washington Nationals hosted National Marine Corps Day July 31. Participation included the President's Own performing the National Anthem, and the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard presenting the Colors, along with other Marines from the National Capital region at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. To highlight the service of Marines the day also featured a pre-game flyover from MV-22 Ospreys, and the ceremonial first pitch thrown by Major General John Ewers.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2018
    Date Posted: 08.02.2018 14:17
    Length: 00:01:00
