Radio News: Noble Partner 18 Opening Ceremony

More than 3000 participants from 13 allied and partner nations gathered here Aug. 1 for the opening ceremony of Exercise Noble Partner18.
Noble Partner 2018 is a Georgian Armed Forces and U.S. Army Europe-led exercise in its forth iteration. The exercise is intended to support and enhance Georgian, participating nations, regional partners and U.S. readiness and interoperability during a multinational training operation. Noble Partner 2018 will be conducted at Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas in Georgia Aug. 1-15. (Spc. Arrian Matos, DMA EURAF)
|08.01.2018
|08.02.2018 11:09
|Newscasts
|Location:
|VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
