Date Taken: 08.01.2018 Date Posted: 08.01.2018 16:26 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 53095 Filename: 1808/DOD_105880948.mp3 Length: 00:02:33 Track # 1 Year 2018 Genre Unknown Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 6

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - August 1, 2018, by Mark Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.