(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    180730-N-KU391-001

    180730-N-KU391-001

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    07.28.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Petrosino 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    The Morale Welfare and Recreation Library held a Family Lego Day in Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2018
    Date Posted: 08.01.2018 14:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53089
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105880237.mp3
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180730-N-KU391-001, by PO2 Joshua Petrosino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #RADIOGTMO

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT