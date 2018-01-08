Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



The Marine Corps recently received a new advanced air defense system in response to possible air defense threats. The Corps' new advanced radar system is the Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar which includes new high-powered antenna technology to combat the potential fight with near-peer adversaries in the air. The short and medium range radar systems will provide Marines with additional mission capabilities at an affordable cost. It's capable of detecting cruise missiles, air breathing targets, rockets, mortars and artillery.



On this day in Marine Corps history,

U.S. Marines with the 4th Marine Divsion endured nine days of battle to seize the island of Tinian, which MajGen Harry Schmidt, commander of V Amphibious Corps declared it secured August 1, 1944. This battle was labeled as "the perfect amphibious operation of World War II."

The combination of surprise, heavy pre-assault bombardment, and effective logistical support was responsible for Tinian's recapture.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.