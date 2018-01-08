Pacific Pulse: August 1

On this Pacific Pulse, Exercise Pitch Black kicks off, U.S. Navy dolphins train on mine countermeasures and Marines receive jungle warfare training.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2018 23:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53077
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105878035.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
